Blossom while balancing!

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the July 1, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
You could say all the communities are blossoming. That was evident this past weekend with three communities holding their annual community celebrations. The crowds seemed to be larger and everyone seemed to be so excited to see each other and participate.
I covered Pioneer Picnic in Callaway and, as I walked around the practice football field taking way too many pictures than I could use for the paper, people were just so happy. As I walked the parade route, I saw more individuals lined up along the sidewalks. After the parade, Morgan Park was exploding! There were so many games the children could take part in, the car show hit a record number. People were everywhere!
Was a lesson we learned from COVID is to not take for granted what we took for granted? When the schools and businesses opened up, unmasking and seeing smiling faces was uplifting for the spirit. Just as all the upcoming celebrations are uplifting.
How many other years in the past, because you attended your local parade every year, did you skip a year because you used to say, “The same old same old?” Are you saying that this year?
Will we fall back into that routine in the coming years as we once again get busier than we need to be?
I know my personal schedule is looking way too full in the coming weeks, and yet I am also looking forward to seeing friends I have not see now for two years.
Right now, I am looking for that balance. I enjoyed my weekends at my home where I could be there for two entire days and not get in my vehicle to travel anywhere. Sometimes I felt like we finally got to catch up.
The Seventh Day of the week was meant for a day of rest, and yet in the fast pace of life, it was rarely a rest. Maybe it was a day of rest from your job, but staying at home gave more of us the time to eat slowly around the family table. Even catching up on projects you have always wanted to learn and do. I for one started a quilt. Please note, I started, the finishing part is still to come so for the time being, I am using an unfinished quilt!
Just as all the plants and flowers we planted in the spring are blossoming, so are all our personal lives. Find the balance and live life to the fullest!
