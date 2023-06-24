This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the June 22, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As I write this, Tuesday is swirling! Mona is taking a well-deserved week off. We are fortunate that Mary Jean is with us and she is very qualified to work on the layout. Kelli and Meghan are working hard on their pages also to make sure we get all the news in the paper as I answer phone calls and reach out to individuals that we are getting information from. Much of the content of our papers these days, we rely on you to get the information to us about the events and happenings.
I will say, the entire 4-13 fire relief information has been amazing to put together, the number of individuals I needed to reach out to for their part has been quite a puzzle to put together. The shear number of volunteers it took to put the event on as well as the number of attendees who also opened up their wallets to either donate items or place bids was enormous.
The story about the fence posts was heart warming for me to be able to be a part of. From getting the call from Howard Gaffney about meeting the truckers in just a few hours to being at Trotters truck stop to meet the truckers was one that makes me so proud to be a part of this profession. I had never met the truckers, obviously, they knew to expect me with my camera hanging around my neck. The energy of these two men from driving from their home in Brunswick, Neb. to Nacogdoches, Texas to pick up the posts then traveling back to Nebraska to deliver the post was infectious. They were so proud to be a part of the delivery.
As I interviewed the individuals from the Orphan Grain Train and the American Timber and Steel Company, it gave me pride to tell them about our part of Nebraska.
The effort of all the Big Sky activities was very special for the Chief to be a part of in writing about it.
Changing gears here. How many of you have see the beauty of the Yucca plant blossoms the past few weeks in the pastures as you drove the roads? I have a color photo on A8 for you to enjoy if you did not see them. By now many of the blossoms are gone. I have said over and over, I don’t ever remember seeing them have so many blossoms. I was told by one of my brothers, he did not think I had been looking in the past years! Trust me I am known to be an observer! Even Tim Conover and I were talking and he agrees there have many more blossoms this year. Was it all the moisture we received in early May? I looked online for information and have not found anyone that can answer the question for me.
No matter what, I would say there were many blossoms to enjoy this past week, seeing the Yucca flowers themselves or how from the tragedy of the 4-13 fire that blossoms are now blooming.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.