The annual Blowin' the Doors Off BBQ in Oconto saw 1,180 people show up to partake of ribs, brisket, pork and specialty dishes that included Smoked Armadillo (a pork dish) and bacon-wrapped alligator - yes, bacon-wrapped alligator. Reports from some who tried the reptilian dish were that it has a good taste, however, the texture was different.
Read more about the BBQ and the preparations the contestants take to prepare for the event that raises money for the Oconto Volunteer Fire Department and EMTs in the June 8, 2023 issue of the Chief.
