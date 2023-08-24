The Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy flew over Memorial Stadium this morning as part of the Guardians of Freedom Airshow in Lincoln. The show is Aug. 26 and 27, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Lincoln Airpark, NW 38th Street, Lincoln. Admission and parking is free. Performers include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Marine Corps C-130J Super Hercules - Fat Albert, the U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper Demo team, the U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II Demo team; the U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, the U.S. Navy Legacy Flight, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue, Dough Roth, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, F-5 Tiger fighter jet, Nebraska ANG KC-135 and the Horsemen. Performers may change subject to weather conditions or scheduling conflicts.
With more than 100,000 guests expected each day, those attending the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 are advised to plan for possible congested traffic conditions. The free event is from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day in Airpark, NW. 38th Street. The City of Lincoln, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and Nebraska State Patrol encourage drivers to stay focused, alert, and expect a large increase in traffic in and around Lincoln and on Interstate 80 that can lead to sudden slowdowns and congestion on the roads.
