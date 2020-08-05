Around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday August 5 a Bobcat in a field by west Highway 2 behind Farm Credit Services of America caught on fire. According to the Broken Bow Police department the cause of the fire was an oil leak inside the Bobcat. The fire caused no damage or injuries.
Bobcat catches on fire in field near west Highway 2 in Broken Bow
- Alex G. Eller
Alex G. Eller
