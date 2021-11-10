The results are now official in the Broken Bow School bond election. The bond did not pass. The number of those voting against the bond, 848, did not change from unofficial results released last night (11/9/21). The "for" votes increased by two from 503 unofficial to 505 official.
Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey reported a 39 percent voter turnout.
BBPS Superintendent Darren Tobey issued the following statement:
"I would like to thank everyone who came to the polls yesterday and voted. While the results were disappointing, I ensure you Broken Bow Public Schools will continue to offer exceptional academics, activities and athletics. We will continue to explore different avenues to improve our facilities and enhance educational opportunities for all students in our district."
