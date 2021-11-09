Voters in the Broken Bow School District have said no to a $29.9 million bond which would have provided for renovation and new construction for the Broken Bow Middle School and High School.
Unofficial results released by the Custer County Clerk's Office at approximately 9:25 p.m. show 848 votes were cast against the bond and 503 were cast for.
Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey reported a 39 percent voter turnout. Results are expected to go to the canvasing board on Wednesday to be made official.
