Bovee Fire Halsey Oct 2 2022 Linda Teahon

A pivot run in the foreground as the sky fills with smoke from the Bovee Fire at Halsey and turns the sun red on Oct. 2, 2022.

 Linda Teahon

Special Note: Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management (CIM) Team 1 assumed management responsibility for the Bovee Fire at 6 p.m. last evening (Monday 10/03/22). The team is one of three CIM teams in the Rocky Mountain geographic area. The team thanks the Type 3 Incident Management Team, local firefighters and enforcement resources who have been fighting the fire since it began. Their excellent work saved many structures and set us up to continue successfully suppressing the fire.

Current Situation: The Bovee Fire is approximately 15,000 acres and is 30 percent contained. Yesterday, cooler, less windy weather and light rainfall aided firefighters in their suppression efforts. Dozers, engines, and hand crews made good progress on fireline construction on the northern and eastern flanks of the fire, and work began on the western side. This work will continue today, and a night shift will also be in place this evening to patrol and ensure that structures and firelines are secure

