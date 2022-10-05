HALSEY, NEB. - Current Situation: The Bovee Fire now stands at 18,932 acres and is 56% contained. Continued cool and moist weather yesterday allowed firefighters to make additional progress on completing containment lines. Over the next few days, work will gradually shift from fireline construction to line reinforcement, mopup, patrol, and hazard mitigation. Structure protection forces will remain in place to complete damage assessments and finish hazard mitigation around structures within the fire area. The night shift will continue patrolling to ensure structures and firelines are secure.
Division A: This western side of the fire, south of Highway 2, is mainly on National Forest lands. Fireline construction was essentially completed in this area yesterday. Today, crews will work on widening and strengthening these lines to be sure the fire cannot breach them. Some crew members will begin removing hazards along roads and trails by felling burned trees and removing downed trees from access corridors. A few remaining hotspots nearest to Highway 2 and along State Spur 86B will be cooled down and mopped up.
Division Z: The eastern side of the fire, south of Highway 2, is also primarily on National Forest lands. Crews are continuing to make progress on completing direct fireline construction in this area. This will likely take one to two more shifts to complete. Once completed, the lines will be strengthened and hazard mitigation will occur similarly as in Division A.
Division L: This portion of the fire is north of Highway 2 on mostly private land with grassy fuels. Fireline is substantially completed in this Division. Engines and firefighters on UTVs will continue to patrol the fire perimeter to make sure the fire’s edge remains secure. Additional firefighters will work on the few remaining hotspots in shelterbelt areas on the north end of the Division.
Weather, Fuels, and Fire Behavior:
Temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s and the minimum RH will be near 40%. Skies will be mostly sunny with northwesterly winds from 5-15 mph. Increasing clouds are expected on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. Fuels remain damp and minimal fire behavior or spread are expected over the next few days.
Evacuations, Closures, and Fire Restrictions:
All evacuations on the Bovee Fire have been lifted.
Highway 2 is open, but please use caution as there is heavy fire traffic in and around the fire area.
An Area Closure encompassing the entire Bessey Ranger District is in place on the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands. Fire restrictions are also in place on various parts of the Forests and Grasslands. For additional information on both, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nebraska/alerts-notices
Wildfires are a no-fly zone for unauthorized aircraft, including drones. If you fly, we can’t. For more information, visit http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.
Location: 3 mi. S. of Halsey, NE
Reported: October 2, 2022
Cause: human caused, under investigation
