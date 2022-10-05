Bovee Halsey Fire October 2022

The Bovee Fire at Halsey, Oct. 2, 2020. Photographer: Hannah Daly

 Hannah Daly

HALSEY, NEB. - Current Situation: The Bovee Fire now stands at 18,932 acres and is 56% contained. Continued cool and moist weather yesterday allowed firefighters to make additional progress on completing containment lines. Over the next few days, work will gradually shift from fireline construction to line reinforcement, mopup, patrol, and hazard mitigation. Structure protection forces will remain in place to complete damage assessments and finish hazard mitigation around structures within the fire area. The night shift will continue patrolling to ensure structures and firelines are secure.

Division A: This western side of the fire, south of Highway 2, is mainly on National Forest lands. Fireline construction was essentially completed in this area yesterday. Today, crews will work on widening and strengthening these lines to be sure the fire cannot breach them. Some crew members will begin removing hazards along roads and trails by felling burned trees and removing downed trees from access corridors. A few remaining hotspots nearest to Highway 2 and along State Spur 86B will be cooled down and mopped up.

