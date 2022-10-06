Special Note: There will be a Community Information Meeting on the Bovee Fire today at 3:00 pm at the Halsey Community Center, 507 Highway 2, Halsey, NE. The public is invited. The meeting will also be streamed on the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NebraskaForestsGrasslands/ .
Current Situation: The Bovee Fire is 18,861 acres, a slight reduction from yesterday due to better mapping. Containment has risen to 94%. Fireline now encircles the entire fire perimeter, but a few short sections are not fully secure, leaving containment 6% short of complete. These remaining areas will be a priority today as crews and engines continue to strengthen firelines and cool any remaining hotspots. Mopup, patrol, and hazard mitigation will continue on the contained portions of fireline. Structure protection forces will continue to assess and secure around structures, as well as remove burned hazard trees from roads and trails to improve safe access. Last night was the final shift for the night crew, as there is no longer a need. Night shift personnel will be rested and deployed elsewhere
Division A: Fireline construction was completed in this Division yesterday. There is one hotspot near the line that crews will be working on today. Other personnel will be patrolling the perimeter with UTVs looking for additional areas of heat. A specialized wildfire drone will also be used to search for pockets of significant heat inside the perimeter.
Division Z: Fireline was completed around the south end of the Division yesterday, tying into Division A. One hotspot remains near the line, and firefighters will mop it up today. Other staff will continue to patrol the perimeter to ensure no other hotspots arise.
Division L: Engines will be positioned on high terrain in the Division to look for any smokes that may become visible. Firefighters on UTVs and a drone will also be utilized to search for hot areas. There remains an area of heat in the shelterbelt on the north end of the Division, and firefighters will make that area a priority to mop up today.
Weather, Fuels, and Fire Behavior:
A cold front will move through today, leading to increasing clouds and northeast winds gusting to 25 mph. The high temperature will be near 60 while the minimum humidity will be 50%. Friday will bring high temperatures in the upper 40s, a minimum RH of 60%, and southeasterly winds from 5-10 mph. There will be a chance of scattered showers through the day.
Evacuations, Closures, and Fire Restrictions:
There are no current evacuations on the Bovee Fire.
Highway 2 is open, but please use caution as there is heavy fire traffic in and around the fire area.
An Area Closure encompassing the entire Bessey Ranger District is in place on the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands. Fire restrictions are also in place on various parts of the Forests and Grasslands. For additional information on both, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nebraska/alerts-notices
Wildfires are a no-fly zone for unauthorized aircraft, including drones. If you fly, we can’t. For more information, visit http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.
Location: 3 mi. S. of Halsey, NE
Reported: October 2, 2022
Cause: human caused, under investigation
