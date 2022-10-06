Bovee Fire Oct 6 2022 Halsey

Special Note: There will be a Community Information Meeting on the Bovee Fire today at 3:00 pm at the Halsey Community Center, 507 Highway 2, Halsey, NE. The public is invited. The meeting will also be streamed on the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NebraskaForestsGrasslands/ .

Current Situation: The Bovee Fire is 18,861 acres, a slight reduction from yesterday due to better mapping.  Containment has risen to 94%. Fireline now encircles the entire fire perimeter, but a few short sections are not fully secure, leaving containment 6% short of complete. These remaining areas will be a priority today as crews and engines continue to strengthen firelines and cool any remaining hotspots. Mopup, patrol, and hazard mitigation will continue on the contained portions of fireline. Structure protection forces will continue to assess and secure around structures, as well as remove burned hazard trees from roads and trails to improve safe access. Last night was the final shift for the night crew, as there is no longer a need. Night shift personnel will be rested and deployed elsewhere

Recommended for you