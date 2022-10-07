Bovee Fire Halsey Oct 7 2022

HALSEY - Special Note: In our efforts to right size for current fire conditions on the Bovee Fire, today is the last shift for Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1. At 7 a.m. Saturday, management of the fire will transfer to a local Type 4 Incident Management Team. The Rocky Mountain team would like to thank all those who have worked so hard to assist us during our tenure here. This will be the last written update for the Bovee Fire, but updates may be posted on the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands Facebook page as the situation warrants.

Current Situation: The Bovee Fire is 18,930 acres and 97 percent contained. The fire is completely surrounded by fireline. Firefighters continue to work on improving the line, mopping up, and patrolling. Structure protection forces have completed assessments and will focus today on chipping fuels near structures. Residents should note that even though the fire is approaching full containment, smoke may be visible in the interior of the fire for some time. This is normal and does not present a threat.

