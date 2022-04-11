The Broken Bow City Council will meet Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium, 314 S. 10th Avenue.
The following items are included on the agenda:
- Free tree dump Sat-Sun, April 23-24.
- Change location of some council meetings to Broken Bow Library
- Ordinance 1258 , Amending Municipal Code Chapter 93 and adding 93.52 Animal Waste. Consideration of public hearing, waiving of readings and approval
- Consideration of entering closed sessions to protect public interest with a strategy session with respect to real estate and/or with respect to threat of litigation to or by the public
