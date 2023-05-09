On the agenda for this evening's Broken Bow City Council meeting (Tuesday, May 9, 2023) is consideration of approving the appointment of Russ Smith to the council. If approved, Smith would take the East Ward seat left vacant when council president David Schmidt resigned to become City Administrator. Mayor Rod Sonnichsen said there were three applicants for the position, adding, "All three were good candidates."
The council will also have the consideration of nominating and voting on a new council president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.