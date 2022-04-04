The Broken Bow School board voted to accept two resignations at today’s Board Work Session (Monday, April 4.) Resigning are Trent Benjamin, Director of Teaching and Learning; and Shelby Saner, High School English/Language Arts.
Normally the board does not vote on agenda items during a work session. Both Board President Tom Osmond and Superintendent Darren Tobey said it is at the school’s discretion whether votes are taken at work sessions. However, the reason the vote was taken today is because April 15 is the deadline to renew annual contracts. The next regular school board meeting is April 18.
During the meeting, Tobey said Benjamin’s duties will be divied out to teachers and administrators.
Tobey confirmed that a contract has been signed with Dan Helberg, current Ansley High School English/Language Arts teacher, to be Broken Bow’s next High School/Middle School principal. Justin Petersen, current BBPS Special Education Teacher, will be the principal at North Park Elementary for the next school year.
During the work session, board members heard from the 14 members of HOSA (Future Health Care Professionals) who will be competing at Nationals and reviewed the cost of purchasing student Chromebooks for next year.
On the agenda for the April 18 meeting is the purchase of Chromebooks, using grant money to pay for hotel expenses for HOSA students at national competition, classified wages and negotiations with teachers.
Read more about today's meeting in the April 7 issue of the Custer County Chief.
