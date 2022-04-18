BBPS Broken Bow Public Schools logo black and red

The Broken Bow School Board meets for a regular meeting this evening, Monday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the board room at the high school.

The following items are on the agenda:

  • New Hires/Contracts for Dan Helberg, 6-12 principal; Joey Hajda, teacher; and Anna Johnson, teacher
  • Negotiated Agreement between the school board and the BB Education Association
  • Technology order
  • Administration contract raises
  • Classified wage raises
  • Use of endowment funds to pay for hotel expenses for National HOSA convention
  • Minutes of previous meetings
  • Treasurer’s report and claims

