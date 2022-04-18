The Broken Bow School Board meets for a regular meeting this evening, Monday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the board room at the high school.
The following items are on the agenda:
- New Hires/Contracts for Dan Helberg, 6-12 principal; Joey Hajda, teacher; and Anna Johnson, teacher
- Negotiated Agreement between the school board and the BB Education Association
- Technology order
- Administration contract raises
- Classified wage raises
- Use of endowment funds to pay for hotel expenses for National HOSA convention
- Minutes of previous meetings
- Treasurer’s report and claims
