At a news conference in Lincoln this morning, March 11, 2020, officials made the recommendation that the Boys State Basketball tournament in Lincoln not be open to the general public and that only immediate family members of players attend.
Pat Lopez, Interim Director of the Lincoln and Lancaster Health Department said “After careful consideration, at this time, we are recommending that the NSAA Boys State Basketball tournament be an event that is not with spectators, that we will only have immediate family members.”
Matt Blomstedt, Nebraska State Commissioner of Education, said the situation is quickly developing “For schools, being able to retain and maintain a sense of normalcy is being challenged,” he said. "The decision is about public heath. I believe this is the right call.”
Jay Beller, NSAA Executive Director, said the NSAA was in a board meeting that was suspended for the news conference. Beller said and he would be returning to the meeting at the conclusion of the news conference where work on the logistics for the tournament would be done.
Pressed by questions to define immediate family, Beller responded “It’s subject to change but I would say household. If they’re in that household they are welcome to come and if not, stay away.”
The decision on whether credentialed media would be allowed is yet to be determined.
It’s expected that the NSAA will release a statement this afternoon.
The situation was described as “rapidly evolving” by more than one official who spoke. Blomstedt said is was important to get information out as quickly as possible, especially for those who may be traveling today.
Lopez said the Dept. of Health will continue to evaluate other events. “Each event we’re looking at is based on risk to community and those attending,” she said. The decision on the tournament was made “because it created the least amount of exposure. We made that recommendation after very careful consideration.”
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said there is discussion about the potential for televising more tournament basketball games so they can be watched remotely. The decision to outright cancel the tournament was not made so that students would have their opportunity to play. “We will postpone if we have to,” the mayor added. Whether or not there can be any compensation for those who have already spent money on the rooms and travel hasn't yet been determined.
In answer to a question if the fact that a spectator at the girls state basketball tournament last week has now been diagnosed with COVID-19 was a factor in the decision, Lopez said yes. “That came into consideration,” she said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath. Lopez said people should contact their health care provider if they have symptom and not contact laboratories for testing.
Dr. Steve Joel, Superintendent Lincoln Public Schools, said efforts on disinfecting areas, especially common areas for the tournaments, have been ramped up. He said LPS is intending to have school after spring break and classes are planned to resume Monday.
Dr. Michael Rapp, a doctor of otolaryngology in Lincoln, spoke briefly. “This is a very courageous, timely and important decision that everyone needs to appreciate,” he said.
To watch the press conference, go to https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.