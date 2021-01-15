"It’s huge.” That’s how local businessman Craig Safranek described the economic impact of the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase tournament. On Saturday, teams and spectators from eight teams converged on Broken Bow for the Showcase which was originally planned for Kearney. Due to limitations on spectators, the event was moved to Broken Bow.
