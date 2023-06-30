On June 29, 2023, the Custer County Chief published an article on bringing broadband to all of Nebraska, with emphasis on rural areas that are underserve or have no service. Below is the article. For more information, contact Carla Kimball, CNEDD Deputy Director, 402-394-1755. If you're not a subscriber, become one so you don't miss informative article like this one in the future. Click SUBSCRIBE or call 308-872-2471. Both print and e-edition issues are available.
BROKEN BOW - June 29, 2023 - The Nebraska Department of Transportation - Broadband Office held a public input meeting, Wednesday, June 21, at the Broken Bow Public Library. Twenty-three interested area business leaders and individuals attended to better understand community connectivity needs that need to be addressed.
Patrick Redmond with the Nebraska Broadband Office led the meeting. He displayed a map of the state of Nebraska showing where there is no record of broadband service as well as areas underserved and unserved.
Carla Kimball, Deputy Directory of Central Nebraska Economic Development District (CNEDD), was also present. One area her office wants to continue to work on are more 911 locators that need addresses. She said they include, “Grain bin sites, calving sheds and many other rural areas that a 911 responder would need to reach.” Kimball added, “Even though we only have 10,500 residents in Custer County, with 4,200 living in rural areas of the county, we need to show more locations that need to be served.”
CNEDD has been working with the Nebraska Broadband Office, the Nebraska Information Technology Commission and the Office of the Chief Information Officer to address the challenges the region is facing in regard to broadband.
“As both a reporter and rural resident, I took away an action step that I should address for myself and my neighbors. That is to hold a meeting for my neighbors,” Donnis Hueftle-Bullock, General Nanager of the Chief, said. “A provider needs to see they already have customers when laying broadband wiring to a rural area. That’s an important step.” Hueftle-Bullock emphasized the CNEDD’s suggestion to get neighbors together to discuss the need. The staff at CNEDD has assured the Chief they are willing to be present at such meetings to advise rural residents on how they can make their needs known and sign up for high-speed connectivity.
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program provides funding for planning, adoption and infrastructure deployment to expand high-speed broadband, especially in communities that lack high-speed internet. The State of Nebraska is working on how they can best direct the available funding, especially to underserved and unserved areas.
“Broadband connectivity is a fast-moving conversation in Nebraska,” Amber Ross, Community Development Specialist with CNEDD, stated. She added, “Keeping up with the conversation can be difficult but it is so important. We cannot shape the conversation without understanding what the conversation is.”
The time line and action plan for the next five years were laid out.
If you are reading this and you are underserved or unserved for the internet, take a step right along the road you live on. Contact the the CNEDD to discuss broadband for your neighborhood.
