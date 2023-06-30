Broadband CNEDD June 2023

On June 29, 2023, the Custer County Chief published an article on bringing broadband to all of Nebraska, with emphasis on rural areas that are underserve or have no service. Below is the article. For more information, contact Carla Kimball, CNEDD Deputy Director, 402-394-1755.

BROKEN BOW - June 29, 2023 - The Nebraska Department of Transportation - Broadband Office held a public input meeting, Wednesday, June 21, at the Broken Bow Public Library.  Twenty-three interested area business leaders and individuals attended to better understand community connectivity needs that need to be addressed.

