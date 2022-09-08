According to national news sources, Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96.
Npr.org reports that she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle. With her death, her son, Charles, 73, is now king will be known as King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, will be known as The Queen Consort.
Elizabeth was placed under "medical supervision" earlier in the day. Family members had traveled to be with her.
She was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windor in 1926. Her father, who eventually became King George VI, assumed the throne when his brother Edward VIII abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson, a divorced American.
Elizabeth married Prince Philip of Denmark in 1947. She became Queen in 1952 upon the death of her father. Her seven decades on the throne makes her the longest reigning British monarch.
