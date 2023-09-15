UNK Band Day

Members of the UNK Band gather to perform at UNK Band Day.

 UNK

SEPT. 15, 2023 - KEARNEY, NEB. – Twenty-eight middle and high school marching bands will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 64th annual Band Day Parade.

A staple of the fall marching season, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 23 in downtown Kearney. The parade route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street.

