This year’s elected officers for the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce are President Levi French, Sargent Pipe; Vice-President Gavin Higgins, KCNI/KBBN; Treasurer Michaela Bissonette, Melham Medical Center; and Past President Travis Barker, EZ-IT Solutions.
Filling out the Board of Directors are Andrew Ambriz, Custer Economic Development Corporation; Eric Zimbleman, Flatwater Bank; Lauren Long, Adams Land & Cattle, LLC; Shantel Daake, Bruning Bank; Darren Tobey, Broken Bow Public Schools; Morgan Olson, Nebraska State Bank; Sara Arnold, Precious Angel Daycare/Legends Neighborhood Grill and Michelle Nelson, Custer County Ag Society.
Board members whose terms came to an end this year are Tammy Schall, Nebraska State Bank; Logan Girardin, Arrow Seed; Abby Hilkemeier, Solomon Family Dentistry and Melissa Garcia, Black Hills Energy.
