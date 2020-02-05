2020 Chamber of Commerce Travis Barker Levi French Michaela Bissonette Gavin Higgins

The 2020 officers for the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce are, from left, Past President Travis Barker, EZ-IT Solutions; President Levi French, Sargent Pipe; Treasurer Michaela Bissonette, Melham Medical Center; and Vice-President Gavin Higgins, KCNI/KBBN.

 Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce

This year’s elected officers for the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce are President Levi French, Sargent Pipe; Vice-President Gavin Higgins, KCNI/KBBN; Treasurer Michaela Bissonette, Melham Medical Center; and Past President Travis Barker, EZ-IT Solutions.

Filling out the Board of Directors are Andrew Ambriz, Custer Economic Development Corporation; Eric Zimbleman, Flatwater Bank; Lauren Long, Adams Land & Cattle, LLC; Shantel Daake, Bruning Bank; Darren Tobey, Broken Bow Public Schools; Morgan Olson, Nebraska State Bank; Sara Arnold, Precious Angel Daycare/Legends Neighborhood Grill and Michelle Nelson, Custer County Ag Society.

Board members whose terms came to an end this year are Tammy Schall, Nebraska State Bank; Logan Girardin, Arrow Seed; Abby Hilkemeier, Solomon Family Dentistry and Melissa Garcia, Black Hills Energy.

Recommended for you