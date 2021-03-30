Saturday March 27, 2021 the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce recognized businesses with a total of 1,635 years in anniversaries of 5 years to 140 years. See photos and accompanying information on business anniversaries in the April 1, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The Chamber also presented the following:
- Excellence in Customer Service Business: Grocery Kart
- Excellence in Customer Service Individual: Kayla Kusek
- Chamber Business of the Year: KCNI/KBBN
- Chamber Organization/Non-Profit of the Year: Broken Bow Public Library
- Citizen of the Year: Colleen Peterson
