A hearing on the 2021-2022 Appropriation Bill (i.w., the budget) for the City of Broken Bow is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th Avenue. Broken Bow residents are invited and welcome to attend.
The regular City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. after the Budget Hearing. On the agenda is consideration for approval of the 2021-22 Annual Appropriation Bill. Broken Bow residents are invited and welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.