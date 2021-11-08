City of Broken Bow logo black

This week’s Broken Bow City Council meeting will be held at the Broken Bow Library, 626 South D Street, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

On the agenda are reports from department heads.

Under New Business, the council will consider:

  • Bids for the sale of College Estates Block 1 Lot 2
  • City Engineer Appoint - JEO Consulting Group, Inc.
  • Street Superintendent Appointment - Steven Parr, JEO Consulting Group, Inc. (Note: this is an administrative post)
  • Resolution 2021-22 authorizing the Signing of the year-end certification of city street superintendent

The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 23.

City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Recommended for you