This week’s Broken Bow City Council meeting will be held at the Broken Bow Library, 626 South D Street, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
On the agenda are reports from department heads.
Under New Business, the council will consider:
- Bids for the sale of College Estates Block 1 Lot 2
- City Engineer Appoint - JEO Consulting Group, Inc.
- Street Superintendent Appointment - Steven Parr, JEO Consulting Group, Inc. (Note: this is an administrative post)
- Resolution 2021-22 authorizing the Signing of the year-end certification of city street superintendent
The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 23.
City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
