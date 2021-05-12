The subject of mobile food vendors at the Broken Bow Square was discussed at the Tuesday evening (May 11, 2021) City Council meeting. Issues of safety, trash, use of city power and tripping breakers and competition for eating establishments around the Square were offered during discussion. City Administrator Dan Knoell said he has been receiving several calls of complaints on trash, power cords strung across sidewalks, blocking view to the Square and other topics.
The council has scheduled public hearing on the topic for the next meeting, Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m.
City Ordinance 1203 was adopted by the Council in July, 2019, setting parameters by which mobile food vendors are to operate.
Also at the meeting, Fire Chief Jason Baum reported that the new fire truck was used on the May 1 fire on South 8th Ave./Hwy 21. He reported the truck operated as expected and did the job required. “It saved a lot of man hours, getting water to where we needed it and how we needed it,” he said.
Council member David Schmidt expressed his appreciation to the fire department for the work done on the structure fire. “With the limited access and obstacle involved, it was a situation that seemed tailor-made for the new aerial tower truck,” Schmidt said. “To get this truck outfitted, personnel trained and then implemented is less that two weeks is a significant achievement that deserves to be recognized.”
The truck with a 100-foot ladder platform arrived in Broken Bow April 18.
The council approved the request by Jeremiah Daugherty for the closure of D Street between South 8th and South 9th for a July 24 Car and Bike Show.
Council member David Schmidt was approved as a city representative for Custer County Communications.
The 6 p.m. meeting was adjourned at 6:30 p.m. Present were council members Larry Miller, David Schmidt and Jacob Holcomb with Chris Myers excused. Also present were Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Administrator Dan Knoell, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Jessica Owen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.