Broken Bow City Council Feb 23 2021

At Tuesday’s Broken Bow City Council meeting, the council approved Ordinance 1241 which requires Septic Tank Disposal permits. City Administrator Dan Knoell said the ordinance has the support of the water and sewer department as well as the Utilities Board.
For businesses that empty septic tanks at the Broken Bow Wastewater Treatment Plant a 24 hour permit costs $40. An annual permit is $400. Both allow unlimited dumping in the specified time frame.
While approving the minutes and bills, council member David Schmidt asked about a $2,275.30 payment to Barco for chains. Street Supervisor Darren Martin explained that the purchase was for (snow and tire) chains bought in bulk for city vehicles and equipment.
Andy Holland, Director of Emergency Services, report 374 ambulance calls and 65 fire calls for 2020. Of the 65 fire calls, the highest type of call was vehicle accident with 10. Grass fire was second with nine.
For 2021 through Feb. 23, there have been 48 ambulance calls, 42 of which were within the city of Broken Bow, five in the Broken Bow area and one mutual aid to Oconto. Friday is the day for the most fire calls with 25 percent (12 calls) followed by Thursday with 8 percent (8 calls). There have been 10 fire calls in that same period with four being rural and six in the city.
Darren Martin, Streets and Parks, reported that along with snow removal, the departments are doing maintenance on city equipment and parks equipments. “Snow removal has been the big thing,” he said.
Library Director Megan Svoboda reported 15, 678 visitors to the Broken Bow Public Library in the fiscal year 2019-2020. More than 22,000 physical items were loaned during that time frame; 28,031 audiobooks and 30,056 e-books were downloaded. She reported 2,677 cards issued to individuals; 9,978 people attended library events either in person, remotely or via drive-through; and the public computers/wi-fi were used 2,684 times. The multi-purpose and study rooms were used 450 time. Despite the library being closed for four and a half months, Svoboda reported the library hosted over 200 events. In addition, by borrowing rather than purchasing items, patrons saved $358,171.
Police Chief Steve Scott reported on new body cams and a server for the Police Department. The new cameras have a battery life of 12 hours compared to the six hours or less of current cameras. In addition, when the system is fully installed, video from body cams can automatically upload when an officer drives up to the police station. Scott also reported more than 80 tickets were issued for parking violations related to snow and snow removal.
Craig Cranwell, Water and Sewer, reported general maintenance and helping with snow removal. Two new houses on Hillcrest have now been hooked up to city water.
Blake Waldow, Electric, reported on the power outages of last week. He also explained that the city of Broken Bow purchases power wholesale from MEAN (Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska). MEAN asked the city to generate power using the electric plant during the extreme cold of last week. The Broken Bow plant generated 115,847 kilowatts, used 8,509 gallons of diesel fuel and ran for 22 hours. Waldow stated MEAN requested they run on diesel and not natural gas. “We will do a lot of maintenance on the generator now,” he said. “It hasn’t ran that long or hard since 2012.”
City Administrator Knoell was appointed the city’s Director to the MEAN Board of Directors. Electric Superintendent Waldow was appointed alternate.
The council approved a new corporate manager liquor license for Craig Safranek for the Cobblestone Hotel & Suite/One Box Convention Center. Larry Miller, Jacob Holcomb and Dvid Schmidt voted to approve with Chris Myers abstaining.
All four city council member were present along with Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Administrator Dan Knoell, Attorney Jason White, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Jessica Owen. The next city council meeting is Tuesday, March 9 at 6 p.m.
