In a very short Broken Bow City Council meeting Tuesday evening (May 24, 2022), the council approved fire work applications from Troy Wuehler of of Cozad and the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department. The approval was part of the consent agenda which also include minutes of the May 10 meeting, approval of bills as posted and the April treasurer report.
The BBFD trailer will be located on the south side of the Square. Wuehler’s trailer will be located on the empty lot between Wenquist NAPA and Orschelin’s.
Present for the meeting were council members Larry Miller, David Schmidt and Chris Myers, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy clerk Megan Linn. Council member David Baltz was excused to attend medic training.
With no new business or old business on the agenda. the meeting took approximately two and a half minutes. It doesn’t hold the record for the shortest council meeting, though. Mayor Sonnichsen said there has been a meeting that was recorded at lasting only one minute.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for June 14.
City offices will be closed Monday May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
