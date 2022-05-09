The Broken Bow City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday May 10, 2022.
The meeting will be at the Broken Bow Public Library as the Municipal Auditorium will be a polling place for the primary election.
The following items on are the agenda
- Public Hearing, consideration of waiving reading and consideration of approving Ordinance 1260 Amending Mayor and City Council Wages
- Public Hearing, consideration of waiving reading and consideration of approving Ordinance 1261 Amending 2021-2022 Wage Ordinance
- Public hearing and consideration of approval of Resolution 2022-5, Granting Central Nebraska Economic Development District Permission to fill out the pre-application for CDBG funds
