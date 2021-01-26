The Broken Bow City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26 has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 28.
A notice signed by Mayor Rod Sonnichsen on Monday, Jan. 25, stated that the reason for the move is "due to the Snow Emergency and for public safety." Broken Bow is under a Snow Emergency through Wednesday.
On the agenda for the meeting are cyber assessment, life saving awards, public hearing for no parking on South F just east of South 8th Avenue and public hearings and possible consideration of approval on several bond resolutions.
The meeting will be held inthe Municipal Auditorium, 314 S. 10th, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2021.
