The Broken Bow City Council will meet this evening (Monday, Nov. 7, 2022) for its first meeting of November. The meeting was moved from Tuesday, Nov. 8 as the municipal auditorium will be used as a polling place for the general election.

Four resolutions are on the agenda: Resolution 2022-16, Micro-TIF, Resolution 2022-17, Employee Handbook; Resolution 2022-18, Lower Loup Natural Resources District Hazard Mitigation Plan; and Resolution 2022-19, Authorizing the Signing of the Year-End Certificate of City Street Superintendent. Also on the agenda is the Street Superintendent Re-appointment of Steve Parr of JEO Consulting for administrative work.

