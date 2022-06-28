The Broken Bow City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. this evening (Tuesday, June 28, 2022) at the Broken Bow Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th Ave.
The following items are on the agenda:
- Approval of bills and minutes of previous meeting
- Memorial Drive Project
- North 5th Project
- Public Hearing and consideration of approval of sale of real property valued at over $37,000
- Setting a date for the budget workshop
City offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for the Fourth of July.
