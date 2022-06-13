Blight studies and redevelopment are on the agenda for the Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Broken Bow City Council meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Broken Bow Municipal Auditorium.
On the agenda are:
- Approval of minutes, bills as posted and Loud & Proud Fireworks LLC
- Public Hearing and consideration of approval of Blight Study/Proposed Redevelopment Area Number 10
- Public hearing and consideration of approval of General Redevelopment Plan for Area Number 10
- Public Hearing and consideration of approval of Blight Study/Proposed Redevelopment Area Number 11
- Public hearing and consideration of approval of General Redevelopment Plan for Area Number 11
- Public hearing and consideration of approval of Resolution 2022-7, Michael R. Garner and Mary Jane Garner Lot Split, 1131 North G.
Residents of Broken Bow are invited and welcome to attend.
