The following items are on the agenda for the Broken Bow City Council for Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Citizens of Broken Bow are welcome to attend the meeting at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.
Old Business
- Memorial Drive Project - public hearing, consideration of approval of bid, consideration of approval of Amendment to Owner-Engineering with JEO
New Business
- Consideration of approval of Annual Audit Report
- Consideration of approval of 2021 Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Annual Report
- Resolution 2022-3, GO Various Purpose Bonds Series 2017 - public hearing, consideration of approval
- Ordinance 1254, Ordinance issuing GO Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 in an amount to not exceed $3,230,000 - public hearing, consideration of waiving readings, consideration of approval
- Ordinance 1255 - Merging of Offices, Adding the Office of Utility Clerk - public hearing, consideration of waiving three readings, consideration of approval
- Appointment of Utility Clerk - Consideration of approval of the appointment of Katie Hogg as Utility Clerk
- Ordinance 1256, Amended Wage Ordinance - public hearing, consideration of waiving three readings, consideration of approval
- Ordinance 1257 No Parking - public hearing, consideration of waiving three readings, consideration of approval. If approved, parking will be prohibited on the north side of North B Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.
