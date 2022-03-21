City of Broken Bow logo black

The following items are on the agenda for the Broken Bow City Council for Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Citizens of Broken Bow are welcome to attend the meeting at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

Old Business

  • Memorial Drive Project - public hearing, consideration of approval of bid, consideration of approval of Amendment to Owner-Engineering with JEO

New Business

  • Consideration of approval of Annual Audit Report
  • Consideration of approval of 2021 Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Annual Report
  • Resolution 2022-3, GO Various Purpose Bonds Series 2017 - public hearing, consideration of approval
  • Ordinance 1254, Ordinance issuing GO Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 in an amount to not exceed $3,230,000 - public hearing, consideration of waiving readings, consideration of approval
  • Ordinance 1255 - Merging of Offices, Adding the Office of Utility Clerk - public hearing, consideration of waiving three readings, consideration of approval
  • Appointment of Utility Clerk - Consideration of approval of the appointment of Katie Hogg as Utility Clerk
  • Ordinance 1256, Amended Wage Ordinance - public hearing, consideration of waiving three readings, consideration of approval
  • Ordinance 1257 No Parking - public hearing, consideration of waiving three readings, consideration of approval. If approved, parking will be prohibited on the north side of North B Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

