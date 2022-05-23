The Broken Bow City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday May 24, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium for what should be a short meeting.
Other than firework applications from Troy Wuehler and from the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department, the only items on the agenda are approval of minutes of previous meetings and approval of bills and treasurer report.
City offices will be close Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.