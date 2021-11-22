The following items are on the agenda for the Broken Bow City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th Ave.
- Red Cross - critical blood shortage
- Consideration of appointment of Russ Simmons to the Community Redevelopment Authority Board as recommended by the CRA Board
- Consideration of approving the sale of the 1978 Ford Smeal 75-foot ladder truck
- Consideration of cancelation of the Dec. 28 city council meeting and approving authorization to pay bill that would have been paid at that meeting
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14.
City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday (Nov. 25-26) for Thanksgiving.
