A nuisance extension, water main direct connections and an Interlocal Agreement with the Broken Bow Airport were on the Broken Bow City Council agenda for Tuesday July 28.
The council held a public hearing on a nuisance extension for property at 139 South 14th Avenue. Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott said the house at that address was damaged by an electrical fire Jan. 28. Since that time, a hole on the east side of the house has been left open and the back door has been unsecured. The owner of the property was given a 60 day notice in May. The house was recently purchased by Greg Barker. Barker requested an extension to fix up the property. After the short public hearing, the city council approved a nuisance extension on the property to Nov. 1, 2020.
Chief Scott also said a neighbor is concerned about a tree on that same property that is split and may fall on the adjoining property. City Attorney Jason White clarified that the nuisance extension is for the city council to take care of and the tree would be a situation for the property owners to work out.
James Callaway of the Broken Bow Airport Authority gave an update on the Broken Bow airport. The recently finished $2.54 million runway has increased the value of the airport, he reported, and positive comments have been received from NetJet, a company which uses the airport frequently, as well as from life flight ambulance services. Callaway said the airport’s fuel system is obsolete and parts can no longer be found for it. The cost for a new fuel system will be $14,000. He added that fuel sales were down which was expected due to the airport closure during the runway improvement. Question by Mayor Sonnichsen about the length of the runway, Callaway said the original plan was to increase it, however, it didn’t happen due to engineering details. “We plan on trying again in the future,” he said. The council approved the Interlocal Agreement between the City and the Airport Authority for he 2020-2021 budget year.
The council unanimously approved Ordinance 1226, Water Main Direct Connections.Water Superintendent Darren Martin said the ordinance was part of housekeeping to clarify that each dwelling must have its own water shutoff valve. If a building has four apartments, for example, there must be four separate shut-offs rather than only one. “Every dwelling should have its own connection to the water main,” he said. Mayor Sonnichsen asked for and received clarification that the ordinance applies going forward and does not apply to dwelling already hooked up.
The council approved an agreement for use of the library’s multi-purpose rooms. They also approved a Right-of-Way Use Application by Viaero for cable installation. The application stipulates that if cable laid by Viaero needs to be moved or removed, that responsiblity belongs to Viaero.
Present and voting were council members Larry Miller, David Schmidt and Jason Holcomb. Chris Myers was absent. Mayor Sonnichsen chaired the meeting. Others present at the front of the room were City Administrator Dan Knoell, City Attorney Jason White, City Clerk/Treasurer Stephanie Wright, and Deputy Clerk Kandi Peters. After the meeting, while speaking with the Custer County Chief, new City Administrator Dan Knoell said while his original start date with the city was Aug. 3, however, he has started on the job as of July 20.
The next city council meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.
A budget workshop date is set for Tuesday, Aug. 18 at noon.
