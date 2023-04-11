The Broken Bow City Council will have consideration of naming a new city administrator at this evening’s city council meeting (Tuesday, April 11, 2023).
Also on the agenda for the April 11 meeting will be communication about City Wide Clean Up April 29; Free tree dump on April 29 and May 6; and roof bids for the Municipal Building.
In new business, the council will have consideration of approving the 2022 Annual TIF Report as recommended by the CRS; consider a rate increase for the RV Park; consider approval of James Callaway to the Airport authority; consider approving corrected terms for David Minnick, Robert Staab and Kayti Kremlacek for the Airport Authority; and consider approving the appointment of Jacob Holcomb as Deputy Clerk.
The city council meets at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the Municipal Building.
