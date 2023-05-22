The City of Broken Bow will recognize Broken Bow Police Captain Dan Hanson on his upcoming retirement at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, May 23, 2023. Hanson’s last day on duty is June 5. In other business, the council will have the consideration of appointing Deputy City Clerk Jacob Holcomb as Zoning Administrator with appointment of City Administrator David Schmidt as Zoning Co-Administrator. Also under consideration will be the appointments of Kelvin Kreitman and Josh Page to the Park Board for terms ending in February, 2026. City offices will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.
