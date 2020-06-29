The City of Broken Bow will hold it's annual 4th of July Fireworks display this Saturday at dusk at Melham Park. The public is asked to remain in their cars to view the display.
Following is a press release from the City of Broken Bow.
The Annual 4th of July Fireworks Display will be held on July 4, 2020 at dusk. This year's display should be viewed form automobiles. Gatherings in the grass and facilities at Melham Park should be avoided. Please practice social distancing regulations.
