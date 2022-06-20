BROKEN BOW, Neb. - According to Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott, fireworks stands open at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Broken Bow. Chief Scott encourages the public to use caution and obey city fireworks ordinances.
Within Broken Bow city limits, fireworks can be discharged only from Saturday, June 25, to Sunday, July 3, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., and on Monday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight, according to Ordinance 91.57 - 91.59.
The police will generally warn citizens the first time they discharge fireworks before or after these hours. However, the second time a citation may be issued for disturbing the peace, at the discretion of the officer.
Broken Bow City Ordinance also makes it unlawful for any person to:
- Use, discharge or explode any fireworks within any building or in the vicinity of any person or property in a manner that exposes such person or property to injury or damage.
- Throw any fireworks from or into a motor vehicle, onto any street, highway or sidewalk, at or near any person, into any building or into or at any group of persons.
The same ordinance gives the City Council the right to ban or further limit the sale/discharge of fireworks in the event of dry weather or other weather hazards.
Nebraska law prohibits discharging illegal fireworks, such as M-80’s, cherry bombs, flying lanterns, wire sparklers and other fireworks of this type.
Nighttime Parachutes and Bottle Rockets are now allowed in Nebraska and firecrackers must have less than 50 milligrams of explosive composition.
“For your own personal safety and the safety of the community, we ask that you use caution with your display,” Chief Scott said. “And after your celebration, the Broken Bow Police Department requests that you clean up your mess. Please gather up the paper and other refuse and dispose of it properly.
If you have any questions about fireworks, contact Chief Scott at 872-6424.
