Mobile vendors on the Square was the topic of much discussion at the June 22 Broken Bow City Council meeting. At the center of the discussion were a proposed resolution on using extension cords and a proposed ordinance limiting the times and days a mobile vendor could be parked on the Square.
Mayor Rod Sonnichsen and City Administrator Dan Knoells said that the proposals were made in response to complaints the city has been getting about food vendors parked on the south side of the Square.
Two public hearings were held, both lasting approximately 20 minutes. Six citizens spoke during the first hearing with nine speaking during the second.
Resolution 2021-10 would limit the use of electric extension cords as they are considered a slip, trip or fall hazard. The Resolution reads, “Not allowing extention (sp) cords usage in the City Square with the exception of market in the Square on Thursday or Special Events approved by the City Administrator.”
City Attorney Jason White said the city must act once they are informed of a possible hazard. “One we know (about it) and do nothing about it, we could be (held responsible),” he said.
Dave Birnie, owner of KCNI/KBBN Radio, told the council that he had used extension cords in the Square for events for the past 335 years. “We bring door mats with us. It’s a temporary solution that doesn’t cost a lot of money. We also use tape,” he said. “That might be a better solution that this document.”
Stuart Fox, president of Nebraska State Bank and owner of the Fox Theater, asked why Market in the Square on Thursday are exempt. “This needs to be fair and consistent,” Fox said. He encouraged the council to take their time in adopting a new resolution
Council member Chris Myers said that city must recognize the risk. However, he also noted that if extension cords were eliminated, vendors would bring in generators. “With six generators, then you can’t hear and that’s a safety issue,” he said. “Maybe there’s a better way. That’s what we’re here to find out.”
Emily Burnett, Broken Bow, said she doesn’t like the proposed resolution, saying that special events bring in more cords, more vendors and more people and thus, more risk. “I would like to see more specific wording,” she said.
Barry Fox, chairman of the Board of Supervisors and co-owner of Kinkaider Brewing Co. agreed, stating, “If we can figure out how to make it safe on busier days, we can make it safe on regular days.” Barry Fox also asked the council why the resolution specifically is for the Square and not other city properties to which Mayor Rod Sonnichsen responded, “The Square is the only place we get complaints.”
Larry Harbor, Broken Bow, offered suggestions of moving electric outlets to the street side of the sidewalks or running plastic pipes under the sidewalk, saying there are many different solutions. Administrator Knoell said “Those are wonderful ideas and they are on the table,” and indicated that the resolution, if adopted, would be a temporary fix.
Anne Thomas asked if there is another place for mobile vendors. “Maybe the Square is not quite the perfect spot,” she said.
After the public hearing the council agreed to table a decision on the resolution and address it again in August.
Proposed changes to Ordinance 1243 would limit mobile food vendors on the Square to Market on the Square/Thursday and special events. A second change would limit the time a mobile vendor could be on the same spot to 12 hours.
Barry Fox spoke again, saying he is in favor of the food truck and say they are an asset to the town. He suggested that if a vendor is going to use electricity, perhaps a higher fee is in order.
Travis Rice spoke in support of vendors on the Square. “I really enjoy have a little bit of variety of food choice.” He also said that food trucks could open up future opportunity for vendors, noting that it takes capital to start a brick and mortar business.
Barnett spoke again, saying the vendors are one of the reasons she loves the Square. “How cool it is that we have food truck options,” she said. “I don’t like limiting it to one or two days. I think that’s kind of a step backward.” She added that the ordinance could also be interpreted as “possibly a bit discriminatory.”
Craig Safranek, owner of Dairy Queen, also spoke in support of food vendors on the Square, saying it doesn’t seem to hurt his business. “Thursday is one of our busiest days at DQ,” he said. “I think it helps everybody.”
Mark Walker, Broken Bow, suggested that another location may be the answer. “I don’t want to lose the mobile vendors,” he said. “They need to be able to be open. We just can’t say you’re done. That’s not fair.”
In response to a question asked of why food vendors are on the south side of the Square, Holcomb explained that owners of businesses around the Square were concerned about parking in 2019 and the situation evolved to vendors setting up on the south side.
Rachel Smith, Broken Bow, said the Square is a “beautiful park” and that “people should be able to go there.” It doesn’t take away from the park when you see people there using it.”
Betsy Smith, Broken Bow, expressed her support for leaving food vendors on the Square. “I love seeing people in the Square. It shows we’re a vibrant community.”
Joan Birnie, Broken Bow, urged the council to be cautious, saying “It could be seen as poorly veiled discrimination. Be very careful what you so with this ordinance. Take your time.”
Cindy Fox, Broken Bow, said the city is fortunate to have so many food choices to offer people. “Don’t take that away. The Square is centrally located and it’s fast and easy. These vendors have the ability to put money back into the community.” She suggested that adding more electric hookups could bring even more choices to the Square.
As the public hearing wrapped up, council member David Schmidt said, “The last thing I want is to do damage to someone’s livelihood.” He proposed that the council leave the ordinance as it is currently and continued to discuss the situation.
Holcomb said a committee is being formed with representatives from the city, brick and mortar businesses and food vendors in an attempt to find that to find a solution. “The public discourse on this has been fantastic,” he added.
Mayor Sonnichsen thanked those who spoke and said options will be explored. “We will look this over a little further.” After the public hearing, the council did not waive the three readings of Ordinance 1243.
In other city business, Administrator Holcomb discussed the launch of TextMyGov, a texting service that residents can use to receive notices from the city via text messaging. Ryan Coleman’s appointment to the Park board for a three year term was approved.
Paul Stec spoke to the council briefly about easements and property lines at Off-Broadway Apartments as the facility is planning an addition.
The city opened two bids for College Estates Block 2 Lot 4. A bid of $12,500 was received from Mike Kratzer and a bid of $22,500 was received from Premier Storage, LLC. The council voted to accept the bid from Premier Storage with Myers abstaining.
Police Chief Steve Scott delivered good news on property at 1131 North G which had been deemed a nuisance property, telling the council that the owner has agreed to sell the property. The council agreed to give the new owners 60 days from closing to make improvements on the property.
James Clang of Clang Financial and Jay Killgore of Ameritas Financial gave a presentation to the council on the possibility of Ameritas managing the city employees’ retirement accounts.
City offices will be closed Monday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day.
Attending the meeting were council members Chris Myers, David Schmidt and Jacob Holcomb. Mayor Sonnichsen, Administrator Knoell, City Attorney White, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy City Clerk/Treasurer Jessica Owen. Excused was council member Larry Miller.
The next city council meeting will be at 6 p.m., July 13, at the Municipal Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.