The Broken Bow City Council listened to a proposal on the potential of a solar array for the city at their Dec. 14, 2021 meeting.
“We know people want to install solar. It’s gaining in popularity,” Mayor Rod Sonnichsen said. “In the city of Broken Bow, there will be fire safety and other issues, such as where they get placed. We want to get all the information possible.”
Molly Brown, Vice President of GenPro, and Tim Chancellor of Thomas Livestock who has installed solar on some of his hog barns, made a presentation to provide information and options.
Chancellor said there is interest from several businesses in installing solar panels. Due to zoning and regulations for panels on roofs of buildings, he suggested a central location would be more efficient. It would also alleviate safety and fire concerns about panels on roofs of individual businesses. “In my opinion, it is a really good way, rather than having 30, 40, 60 individuals projects throughout our city,” Chancellor said.
GenPRo has worked with several municipalities in Nebraska to install central solar arrays including Lexington, Hastings, Norfolk, Scottsbluff and Central City.
Brown described three options to build a central array: 1) a cash purchase by the city in which the city pays for the construction and then sells the energy; 2) a hybrid community solar model in which community members buy into the array; and 3) a power purchase agreement in which neither city nor community members bear any cost of building but the city agrees to a 30-year fixed rate for purchasing energy.
Brown and Chancellor also explained the differences between fixed panels and tilted. With a fixed panel, the collection of energy increases as the sun is overhead and the decreases when the sun is lower in the sky in the morning and evenings. With a tilt panel, energy can be collected for a longer length of time because the panel moves and follows the sun throughout the day.
The mayor emphasized the city is in the very start of gathering information, saying, “We are only in our first steps. We don’t want to make any decision quickly and make a decision that we will regret. We know it coming and we know we have to act.”
Chancellor recommended that interested businesses hold off on their own solar installations at this time, saying, “It does make a lot of sense for a city project. For a community, it a real plus.”
In other business, the council heard from Blake Waldow, Electrical Superintendent, and Andy Holland, Emergency Services Director, on electrical, fire, smoke and carbon monoxide safety and awareness. See the separate article on those topics and to view handouts.
The council also voted to temporarily suspend the powers of the Board of Public Works. City Administrator Dan Knoell explained that the board requires three members to form a quorum. “With the unfortunate and untimely passing of Dan Jacobson, we are under the minimum of three.” He said the transfer of powers to the City Council is “mainly so we can pay bills.” The ordinance is written, Knoell emphasized, to transfer the power back to the Board of Public Works the moment they have enough members to form a quorum.
“The council will know when that happens because it will be a mayor-made and council-approved appointment,” he said.
Present for the meeting were council members Larry Miller and Chris Myers, Mayor Rod Sonnichen, City Administrator Dan Knoell, City Attorney Jason White, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Treasurer/Deputy Clerk Jessica Owen.
Excused were council members Jacob Holcomb and David Schmidt. Per city ordinance, the council can meet with two council members with the mayor present to form a quorum.
The next council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 6 p.m.
City offices will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and will be closed Friday, Dec. 24.
City offices will also close at noon Thursday Dec. 30 and will be closed Friday, Dec. 31.
