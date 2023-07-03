Fireworks for July 4 2023

Fireworks explode in a shower of light and sparks at the Broken Bow July 4, 2022 display.

 Mona Weatherly

July 3, 2023 - Happy 4th of July! The Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department will put on the annual city fireworks display tomorrow, Tuesday, July 4, at Melham Park in Broken Bow. The show will begin at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.) when it has become dark enough to see the fireworks. The public is invited to the free show. Please drive carefully in the area as there will be lots of traffic and pedestrians, including children. Severe weather is possible tomorrow. The fire department will post to social media (Facebook) In the event that the fireworks display is postponed due to weather.

