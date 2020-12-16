In the midst of a pandemic Broken Bow Floral has found a way to host an open house for customers and guests. Samples of goodies that can be purchased at the shop are in little cover plastic containers, just right to get a full taste of the treat! Hot chocolate is also available in covered cups with sleeves!
It's a good time to stop by Broken Bow Floral at 533 South 1st (couple blocks south of Casey's) and check out the specials on holiday items.
Today (Wednesday, 12-16-20) from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (yes, 8 p.m.!), there's 15 percent off Christmas items and 10 percent off fresh and silk arrangements and plants for gifts!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.