Broken Bow Floral Dec 16 2020

Waiting on customers and serving goodies during their Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020 open house at Broken Bow Floral are Lori Lambrect, MacKenzie Hueftle, Tracy DeLaet, owner Julie Hueftle and Heather Griffith. Not pictured are Kim Mooney and Lois Clay.

 Mona Weatherly

In the midst of a pandemic Broken Bow Floral has found a way to host an open house for customers and guests. Samples of goodies that can be purchased at the shop are in little cover plastic containers, just right to get a full taste of the treat! Hot chocolate is also available in covered cups with sleeves!

It's a good time to stop by Broken Bow Floral at 533 South 1st (couple blocks south of Casey's) and check out the specials on holiday items.

Today (Wednesday, 12-16-20) from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (yes, 8 p.m.!), there's 15 percent off Christmas items and 10 percent off fresh and silk arrangements and plants for gifts!

