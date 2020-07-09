While speaking at Wednesday's Rotary meeting, Broken Bow Schools Superintendent Darren Tobey answered some questions about graduation for this year's senior class.
Graduation is a “go” for Aug. 8.
“We feel really comfortable about graduation,” Tobey said. “Per DHMs, we could fit 1,200 people in the gym. Typically, 700 to 800 attend. We anticipate 600 to 700 this year.”
This year’s small graduation class (43) will keep attendance numbers low.
There will be changes to the graduation program. Both the band and the chorus have been removed from the program and a slide show has been added.
This year, a valedictorian and a salutatorian will give speeches rather than all seniors with straight As invited to speak.
