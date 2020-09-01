BBPS Homecoming Bonfire 2017

BBPS students gather at the Homecoming Bonfire at Melham Park in 2017.

 Mona Weatherly

The following is the text of a Sept. 1, 2020 email received from Broken Bow Public Schools:

“We have decided to cancel our Homecoming Bonfire this year. Hopefully, we see you guys next year for homecoming!”

