Broken Bow BBPS Homecoming Candidates 2020

Broken Bow High School Homecoming candidates for 2020. Front row, left to right: Graycee Oeltjen, Abigail Flint, Madison Jackson, Emma Schall, Kali Staples, Nicole Evans and Isela Tercero. Back row: Wyatt Woodward, Alexander Wenquist, Buddy Osmond, Blake Denson, Frazier Kaelin, Skeeter Campbell and Isak Chancellor. (Oct. 5, 2020)

 Mona Weatherly

It's Homecoming Week for Broken Bow High School. The candidates for Homecoming Queen and King and the group they represent are:

Madison Jackson, Buddy Osmond - Fine Arts

Abigail Flint, Alexander Wenquist - Band

Kali Staples, Frazier Kaelin - Career & Tech

Emma Schall, Blake Denison - BClub

Graycee Oeltjen, Wyatt Woodward - Faculty

Isela Tercero, Isak Chancellor - Choir

Nicole Evans, Skeeter Campbell - Seniors

Homecoming royalty will be crowned after the football game Friday. Broken Bow is scheduled to take on Holdrege at 7 p.m. A pep rally is scheduled for approximately 1 p.m. at the football practice field on Friday. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.

Recommended for you