It's Homecoming Week for Broken Bow High School. The candidates for Homecoming Queen and King and the group they represent are:
Madison Jackson, Buddy Osmond - Fine Arts
Abigail Flint, Alexander Wenquist - Band
Kali Staples, Frazier Kaelin - Career & Tech
Emma Schall, Blake Denison - BClub
Graycee Oeltjen, Wyatt Woodward - Faculty
Isela Tercero, Isak Chancellor - Choir
Nicole Evans, Skeeter Campbell - Seniors
Homecoming royalty will be crowned after the football game Friday. Broken Bow is scheduled to take on Holdrege at 7 p.m. A pep rally is scheduled for approximately 1 p.m. at the football practice field on Friday. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.
