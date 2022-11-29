According to Broken Bow Fire Chief Jason Baum, the Broken Bow Fire Department was paged to a two story house that was on fire at approximately 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The residents at 44010 Memorial Drive were home at the time of the fire and called the fire department. The fire was bought under control in about 30 minutes. BBFD responded with four trucks and 20 fire fighters. The structure suffered extensive fire damage to the back porch and heavy smoke and heat damage to main floor and second story. The fire is under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshalls Office. BBFD was on scene for approximately three and a half hours. There were no injuries reported at this time. BBFD was assisted by the Broken Bow Ambulance, Broken Bow Police Department, Broken Bow Utilities, Blackhills Energy, Nebraska State Fire Marshals Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.
featured
Broken Bow house fire early Tuesday
- Broken Bow Fire Department
-
- Updated
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Festival of Lights tonight in Bow!
- Nebraska Gas Price Weekly Update
- Cold and snow on the way; Winter Weather Advisory starts at midnight
- Stieb signs with Michigan State
- NSP arrest two in separate incidents overnight
- BBPS board discusses staff survey on facilities
- Nebraska Weekly Gas Price Update
- We are blessed; Anchored in faith
- Recount confirms A-M seats: Lamb, Parsons and Griffith
- Kindergartners receive basketballs from Turbo
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.