Even though the Broken Bow Public Library is not open to the public, beginning Monday, May 18th the library staff will resume some services to help further address community needs.
The restored services include printing from the wireless printer, making copies, scanning documents, and faxing documents.
- These services will be offered Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
- Individuals are asked to call the library at 872-2927 to get information on how to use the services – documents can be delivered to the library by email, from phones/devices, or the book return.
- We ask you use proper sanitation if delivering documents in the book return.
- No one will be allowed in the building to use these services.
- Library staff will use protective gloves when handling documents.
- Pickup for completed services will be in the alley south of the library.
- Fees for these services have been waived until the library is open to the public thanks to a generous donation to cover costs.
- Library staff will continue providing other services (curbside book pickup, virtual story time, etc.) in a modified manner until further notice.
The Library Board and staff feel these modified services can help people in our community respond to economic effects brought on by the pandemic, especially those who need assistance with job-seeking, unemployment filings, as well as enrollment in eligibility and healthcare programs.
This service may change or end at any time, due to the unprecedented and uncertain circumstances surrounding COVID-19. The library staff appreciates the patience and understanding of the community as we deal with these challenging times.
