Broken Bow Library Nebraska photo
Mona Weatherly, Custer County Chief

Welcome Back! Get Your Read On!

at the Broken Bow Library Aug. 3-24, 2020 Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Featuring: Action and Adventure, Classics, Graphic Novels, Detective and Mystery, Fantasy, Historical Fiction, Horror, Romance.

One coupon (while they last) per person per checkout per week.

  • Aug. 3-7 - free ice cream cone coupon donated by Runza
  • Aug. 10-14 - free dipped ice cream cone coupon donated by Dairy Queen
  • Aug. 17-21 - free personal pan pizza coupon donated by Pizza Hut
  • Aug. 24 - Drawing for $30 of Chamber Buck donated by Great Western Bank

