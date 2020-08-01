Welcome Back! Get Your Read On!
at the Broken Bow Library Aug. 3-24, 2020 Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Featuring: Action and Adventure, Classics, Graphic Novels, Detective and Mystery, Fantasy, Historical Fiction, Horror, Romance.
One coupon (while they last) per person per checkout per week.
- Aug. 3-7 - free ice cream cone coupon donated by Runza
- Aug. 10-14 - free dipped ice cream cone coupon donated by Dairy Queen
- Aug. 17-21 - free personal pan pizza coupon donated by Pizza Hut
- Aug. 24 - Drawing for $30 of Chamber Buck donated by Great Western Bank
